New CBSE Sample Papers 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & New CBSE Marking Scheme: All Subjects

CBSE Sample Papers 2021 & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 (based on reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released solved CBSE Sample Papers 2021 (based on new reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21) & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 (PDFs - All Subjects) for CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021. New CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 & latest CBSE Sample Papers (based on NCERT & CBSE Syllabus) are important for upcoming board exam preparation. Students of CBSE Class 10th & 12th, preparing for CBSE Board Exams 2021 should study these Solved CBSE Sample Papers and their Marking Schemes.

CBSE has released new CBSE Sample Papers 2020-21 on 9th October and also issued a notification on its official website. Right now new CBSE Sample Papers of a few subjects are unavailable and as per the details, these sample papers will be available here shortly after some time. Besides CBSE Syllabus 2020-21, CBSE Sample Papers 2020-21 for 10th & 12th are now the most important resources for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 preparation. With the new CBSE Making Scheme 2020-21, students will get a complete idea about the way of writing good answers in the answer booklet and also with the help of the marking scheme students can easily understand about the important points that must be included while writing answers to score maximum marks.

Download Links of CBSE Sample Papers 2021 for 10th and 12th: All Subjects