CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021: Check Previous Year Papers, Latest Sample Paper, Revised CBSE Syllabus & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE 2021: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 for Economics subject is scheduled for 25th May 2021. Economics is considered as one of the toughest subjects & because of this, students often feel difficult while revising Economics subjects. In the case of subjects like Economics, selective study plays a significant role. Here selective study implies added stress on important topics from which have been frequently asked in previous CBSE 12th Economics board exams. To know about important topics, concepts & questions, students need to analyse the previous year papers (at least 5 to 10 years) & the latest CBSE 12th Economics sample paper (issued by CBSE). Bearing in mind the importance of previous year papers of CBSE board exams and the latest CBSE sample paper here we have provided all these resources and they will be helpful for the students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021. Students are also advised to revise the CBSE Syllabus & details of deleted topics & chapters from the revised CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021 as questions based on only revised CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021 will be asked.

Also Check: CBSE Date Sheet 2021 - 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 Released: Download Now!

With the links given above, anyone can access important resources. Jagranjosh.com has also provided essential resources (for the preparation of all other important subjects) such as Previous Years’ CBSE Question Papers, CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Model Answer Sheets, Notes, Important MCQs etc. These essential resources are available in the CBSE section of jagranjosh.com. Students are also advised to pay attention to the new revised CBSE Syllabus as many chapters & topics have been deleted & questions from these topics are not expected in CBSE board exams 2021. Links to access some other important articles are also given below.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Tips to Use CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Schemes Effectively