CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Economics Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Economics Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Economics Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2020-21.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Economics Syllabus 2020-21:

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit Topics Deleted Unit 2: Money and Banking Control of Credit through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement. Unit 5: Balance of Payments Balance of payments deficit-meaning. Determination of exchange rate in a free market.

Part B: Indian Economic Development

Unit Topics Deleted Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy Growth of Education Sector in India alternative farming - organic farming Infrastructure: Energy

These are the topics which have been deleted from the CBSE 12th Economics Syllabus (applicable for academic session 2020-21). Students preparing for CBSE Class 12th Economics board exam 2020-21 are advised to track all the changes in the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly. To prepare well for CBSE 12th Economics board exam, students are advised to check previous years' papers and latest sample papers. Students can also take help of other important resources provided by Jagran Josh for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th Economics board exam 2020-21. To help students, Jagran Josh has provided many important resources such as previous years’ papers, sample papers, marking schemes, chapter-wise important questions for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th Economics board exam. Here we have also provided links to access some important articles.

