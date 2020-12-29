CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper
CBSE 2021 Board Exams: Check CBSE Class 12 Economics paper pattern, unit-Wise weightage, format of the question Paper & other important CBSE updates.
In this article, we have provided important details about the CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper.
CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021: Unit-Wise Weightage
CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021: Format of question paper
Maximum Marks – 80, Time: 3 Hours
⇒ The question paper will have two parts:
Part A - Macro Economics (40 marks)
Part B - Indian Economic Development (40 marks).
⇒ Marks for questions will be indicated against each question.
⇒ Question No. 1-10 and Question No. 18 – 27 (including two Case-Based Questions) will be 1 mark questions (to be answered in one word/sentence).
⇒ Question No. 7-10 and Question No. 25-27 will be Case-Based Questions (CBQ’s).
⇒ Question No. 11-12 and Question No. 28 – 29 will be 3 marks questions (to be answered in 60 - 80 words each).
⇒ Question No. 13-15 and Question No. 30 – 32 will be 4 marks questions (to be answered in 80-100 words each).
⇒ Question No. 16-17 and Question No. 33 – 34 will be 6 marks questions (to be answered in 100-150 words each).
⇒ Answers should be brief and to the point and the above word limit be adhered to as far as possible.
CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021: More details about the paper
