CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE 2021 Board Exams: Check CBSE Class 12 Economics paper pattern, unit-Wise weightage, format of the question Paper & other important updates. In this article, we have provided important details about the CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper. Links to download important resources are given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021: Unit-Wise Weightage

Units Marks Part A Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 Money and Banking 6 Determination of Income and Employment 12 Government Budget and the Economy 6 Balance of Payments 6 40 Part B Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 22 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours 06 40 Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks) Part C Project Work 20

CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021: Format of question paper

Maximum Marks – 80, Time: 3 Hours

⇒ The question paper will have two parts:

Part A - Macro Economics (40 marks)

Part B - Indian Economic Development (40 marks).

⇒ Marks for questions will be indicated against each question.

⇒ Question No. 1-10 and Question No. 18 – 27 (including two Case-Based Questions) will be 1 mark questions (to be answered in one word/sentence).

⇒ Question No. 7-10 and Question No. 25-27 will be Case-Based Questions (CBQ’s).

⇒ Question No. 11-12 and Question No. 28 – 29 will be 3 marks questions (to be answered in 60 - 80 words each).

⇒ Question No. 13-15 and Question No. 30 – 32 will be 4 marks questions (to be answered in 80-100 words each).

⇒ Question No. 16-17 and Question No. 33 – 34 will be 6 marks questions (to be answered in 100-150 words each).

⇒ Answers should be brief and to the point and the above word limit be adhered to as far as possible.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021: More details about the paper

SN Typology of Questions Marks Percentage 1 Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 44 55% 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 18 22.5% 3 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 18 22.5% Total 80 100%

