CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021 Released: Download Now

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021 has been released on the official website of CBSE along with the CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2021. Jagran Josh has also provided direct links to download these sources. You can download the latest CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper & Marking Scheme 2021 from the links given at the end of this article. Latest CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021 is an important resource for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021 (New) for Class 12 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021:

Sample Question Paper 2020-21

Class 12th, Economics (030)

MM – 80, Time: 3 Hours

General Instructions:

1. This question paper contains two parts:

Part A - Macro Economics (40 marks)

Part B - Indian Economic Development (40 marks).

2. Marks for questions are indicated against each question.

3. Question No. 1-10 and Question No. 18 – 27 (including two Case Based Questions)

are 1 mark questions and are to be answered in one word/sentence.

4. Case Based Questions (CBQ’s) are Question No. 7-10 and Question No. 25-27.

5. Question No. 11-12 and Question No. 28 – 29 are 3 marks questions and are to be answered in 60 - 80 words each.

6. Question No. 13-15 and Question No. 30 – 32 are 4 marks questions and are to be answered in 80-100 words each.

7. Question No. 16-17 and Question No. 33 – 34 are 6 marks questions and are to be answered in 100-150 words each.

8. Answers should be brief and to the point and the above word limit be adhered to as far as possible.

Part A - Macro Economics

1. Inventory is a ...................concept whereas the change in inventory is a ...................... concept. (Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

a. stock, flow

b. flow, stock

c. stock, stock

d. flow, flow

Or

If in an economy the value of Net Factor Income from Abroad is ₹ 200 crores and the value of Factor Income to Abroad is ₹ 40 crores. Identify the value of Factor Income from Abroad. (Choose the correct alternative)

a) ₹ 200 crores

b) ₹ 160 crores

c) ₹ 240 crores

d) ₹ 180 crores

2. In the present COVID-19 times, many economists have raised their concerns that Indian economy may have to face a deflationary situation, due to reduced economic activities in the country. Suppose you are a member of the high powered committee constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). You have suggested that as the supervisor of commercial banks, ................ (restriction/release) of the money supply be ensured, by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Choose the correct alternative)

3. Supply of money refers to……................. (Choose the correct alternative)

a. currency held by the public

b. currency held by Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

c. currency held by the public and demand deposits with commercial banks

d. currency held in the government account

.

.

.

.

.

.

