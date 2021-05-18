CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: Final Decision On Exam Soon, Education Minister Holds Important Meeting, Plea Filed In SC Seeking Exam Cancellation - Check Updates

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Latest News - 18 May: The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has held a high-level meeting on 17th May and a decision is expected soon. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic & surge in the number of positive cases, many students & parents are demanding the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India to cancel CBSE 12th board exams 2021 & ISC 12th board exams 2021. Here are the important latest updates.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Held An Important Meeting On 17th May:

On 17th May 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has held a high-level meeting. No official announcement regarding CBSE 12th board exams 2021 has been announced yet. However, the decision on CBSE 12th board exams 2021 might be announced soon.

I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM. The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP. pic.twitter.com/6VMXkBldLU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2021

Petition Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Cancellation Of CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021:

Advocate Mamta Sharma has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of CBSE 12th board exams 2021 & ISC 12th board exams 2021. According to the plea, conducting online or offline ISC & CBSE 12th board exams is not possible due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. Also, a delay in announcing the result might affect students who are seeking admission to foreign universities. The boards should declare the result within a timeframe based on 'objective methodology'.

Decision On CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021 Expected To Be Announced Soon:

Several media houses reported that the decision regarding CBSE 12th board exams 2021 is expected to be announced around 25th May. Earlier CBSE has released a notification and stated that the decision regarding CBSE 12th board exams 2021 will be announced on or after 1st June 2021 after the assessment of the situation.

CBSE Result 2021 For Class 10 To Be Announced By 20th June:

The board has already cancelled CBSE 10th board exams 2021 and assessment is being done by CBSE Schools based on the assessment scheme provided by the board. As per the timeline published by the board, CBSE 10th Result 2021 is to be announced by 20th June.

