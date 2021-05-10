CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 To Be Cancelled or Postponed? Big Decision Is Expected On This Date

CBSE: A big decision on CBSE 12th board exams 2021 is expected to be announced on or after 1st June 2021. The board might either postpone or cancel the exam, everything will depend on the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has already cancelled the CBSE 10th board exams 2021. As per the official notification, CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 is expected to be announced by 20th June and the evaluation is being done as per the guidelines released by the board. However, the board is yet to decide on CBSE 12th board exam 2021 and as per the official update, this decision might be announced on or after 1st June.

The board has recently released new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th has been released online. It is applicable for new CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Student can download the subject-wise links of latest CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 from the following link

Important changes have been made in the question paper design of CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. The changes have been made as per the New Education Policy. One can check completed details about the changes from the following link

According to a recently published notification, the board has clarified that students of CBSE School can select any combination of subjects provided the subjects are being taught in the school. One can check more details about this update from the following link

