CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Updates: Frequently Asked Questions On Class 10th Marks Tabulation Policy

CBSE 2021: A final decision on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 is expected to be announced soon by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. States are directed to submit their response till 25th May 2021 and after that the final decision will be taken. This comes after a high-level meeting held on 23rd May 2021. You can check more details about this news and other latest CBSE updates from the following link.

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: States To Submit Their Stand On CBSE 12th Board Exams, Ramesh Pokhriyal To Announced Final Decision Soon

CBSE has recently released a PDF containing important frequently asked questions and their answers regarding marks tabulation policy for the CBSE Class 10 Assessment. These questions and answers will give a better idea about the complete scheme. Here we have published some questions and answers. You can check all the questions and answers from the PDF. Link to download is given at the end of this article.

Question: How will CBSE declare the result of Class-X?

Answer: Results of Class X Board will be declared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the Board vide Notification no.CBSE/CE/2021 dated 01.05.2021

Question: If any candidate is not satisfied with the result declared based

on the objective criterion, what remedy will be provided by CBSE to the candidate concerned?

Answer: Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to appear in the exam to be conducted by CBSE as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

Question: Date of uploading data is 11.06.2021 or is there any change in the last date because

cancellation of Class-X examinations?

Answer: Date of uploading data has been extended to 30.06.2021 vide circular dated 18.05.2021.

Question: If a school has sponsored the students from past 3 or more years which year will be taken as reference year by the schools?

Answer: The year in which the performance of the school is the best in the past 3 years and as shown by CBSE will be taken as a reference year.

Question: If a school has sponsored the students from past 2 years which year will be taken as

reference year by the schools?

Answer: The year in which the performance of the school is the best in past 2 years and as

shown by CBSE will be taken as a reference year.

Question: If a school has sponsored the students only in 2020, which year will be taken as a reference year by the schools?

Answer: Year 2020 will be taken as a reference year.

Question: Where the broad distribution of marks obtained by the students of the school, subject-wise, will be made available to the school by the Board?

Answer: The broad distribution of marks obtained by the students of the school, subject-wise, will be made available to the school by the Board in the school login account on Boards website.

Question: Will CBSE provide any online facility to assist the schools?

Answer: To facilitate the schools, CBSE will provide an online system in which school can enter the marks and check whether the marks allocated are in conformity with the historical distribution. In case there is a mismatch, then the Result Committee shall have to revise the marks, as the case may be, as per a consistent and objective criterion which should also be documented in the Rationale Document.

Question: If any candidate has not appeared in any assessment, how will schools do the assessment of the student?

Answer: If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one to one assessment and record documentary evidence to certify the recommendations. The student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject

Question: What is the link of the webinar conducted by CBSE?

Answer: Link is

https://youtu.be/3eW4WnEQgaU

Download all the PDF and check all the questions and answers

