CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: National Council of CBSE Schools Against Cancellation of Class 12 Papers

CBSE: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in cases, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has not announced any new update about the exams. CBSE 12th board exam 2021 has not been cancelled. Recently a plea has been also filed in the Supreme Court to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021 of CBSE & ISC.

Meanwhile, the National Council of CBSE Schools has requested the Union Education Minister Ramesh to conduct the Class 12 board examination even if it is delayed because of the pandemic situation, reported The Hindu. The report suggests that the secretary-general of the council pointed out that holding exams will resolve the anxiety of both the students and parents and many of them were eagerly awaiting entry into good-quality professional institutions.

According to the official notification released by CBSE, the board will announce a decision on or after 1st June after the board will assess the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: Final Decision On Exam Soon, Education Minister Holds Important Meeting, Plea Filed In SC Seeking Exam Cancellation - Check Updates

Other Important Updates:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently held a high-level meeting on 17th May. Many speculations were made that a decision regarding exams might be announced on that day but no announcement has been made. It is now expected that the final decision about CBSE 12th board exams 2021 might be announced on or after 1st June.

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th has been published by CBSE for academic session 2021-22. Students who have not checked the new CBSE Syllabus can do so from the link given above.

CBSE Academic Session 2021-22: Important Notification Regarding Changes In Papers of 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th

CBSE has made certain changes in the composition of papers for the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Students of 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th can check these changes from the link given above.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs