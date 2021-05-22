CBSE Board Exam 2021: High-Level Meeting On 23 May; Final Decision On 12th Papers Expected To Be Announced Soon

CBSE Board Exam 2021 - Class 12 Updates: A high-level meeting is scheduled for 23rd May 2021 between CBSE Officials, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, State Government Officials & other stakeholders regarding CBSE 12th board exams 2021 and competitive exams. Through a series of tweets published on Twitter, the Education Minister highlighted that the high-level meeting will be chaired by Hon’ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Other cabinet ministers, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar will also attend the meeting. He also mentioned that all the stakeholders can send their suggestions on his Twitter handle. Here is the Tweet from his official Twitter handle.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regards. (1/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

Speculations are being made that a decision might be announced on 23rd May after the meeting. Many students are waiting for the final decision regarding CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. A large group of students and parents are demanding the cancellation of CBSE 12th board exams 2021 amid the crisis due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has also held a meeting on 17th May. Speculations were made that a decision might be taken on that day but no decision has been taken yet. It is now expected that the final decision about CBSE 12th board exams 2021 might be taken on 23rd May 2021. Here are some other important updates regarding CBSE 12th board exams 2021.

National Council of CBSE Schools Against Cancellation of Class 12 Papers:

The National Council of CBSE Schools has asked the Union Education Minister Ramesh to conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 even if it is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, reported The Hindu. You can check more details about this CBSE news from the link given below

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: National Council of CBSE Schools Against Cancellation of Class 12 Papers

