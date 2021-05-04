CBSE Class 11 Students Can Opt For Any Combination Of Subjects From Any Streams - Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that students of Class 11 can opt for any combination of subjects from any streams (i.e., Science, Commerce, Arts). Students can opt for four electives and one language in any combination with a condition that the subjects are being taught in the CBSE School. Also, an additional subject (sixth subject) can be offered as per the prescribed syllabus, out of the subjects offered by the board.

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 Released:

Recently CBSE has released the latest CBSE Syllabus (Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22) for Classes 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th. No reduction is done in the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 and chapters deleted in the last academic session have been restored. Students can download subject-wise new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 from the following link

CBSE Result 2021: On What Basis CBSE Will Give Marks?

Recently CBSE has released marking policy for class 10. As per the new notification, the board will publish CBSE Result for Class 10 till 20th June 2021. CBSE Schools will play an important role in the complete process. CBSE has provided all the guidelines to its affiliated schools regarding the marking policy.

Decision on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021:

As per the notification released by the board, the board will announce the decision of CBSE 12th board exams 2021 on or after 1st June. The board will assess the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students of CBSE Class 12 have to wait till 1st June for the update. They are advised to continue their preparation for the exams.

