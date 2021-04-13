Will CBSE Postpones Class 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021? Here Are The Latest Updates

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 Updates: Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, many parents & students are raising concerns for safety & posting their opinions with the hashtag #CancelBoardExams2021 on Twitter & tagging Twitter handles of CBSE officials & the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. As per the latest updates no official statement has been released yet and a reputed media house reported quoting officials that the decision on CBSE 2021 board exams will be taken soon. Here are some latest developments so far.

No Official Updates To Cancel Or To Hold CBSE Board Exams 2021 Online:

No official statements have been made by the CBSE officials to cancel or to hold CBSE board exams 2021 online. As per the latest CBSE Date Sheet 2021, the board exams for the 10th & 12th will start from 4th May.

Regarding Postponing CBSE Board Exams 2021:

News18 quoting sources from the Education Ministry ruled out the possibility of cancellation of CBSE board exams 2021. The report published by the news portal also states that many viewpoints were discussed. So there is a possibility that an official update regarding CBSE 2021 board exam might be announced soon.

CBSE Controller of Exams Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj Urged Students Not To Pay Attention To Rumours:

During an online event, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj urged students not to pay attention to rumours. They advised students to work hard and focus on preparation.

CBSE Examination Centres Have Been Increased By 40% To 50%:

Recently the news agency PTI reported citing a senior CBSE official that the examination centres for CBSE board exams 2021 have been increased by 40% to 50%, across the nation to conduct exams from 4th May. You can check more details about this news from this link

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 Will Not Be Cancelled Due To COVID-19: Check Updates

Here are some other updates regarding CBSE board exams 2021:

