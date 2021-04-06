No Reduction In CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 For Classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th: Check New Updates!

CBSE: No reduction in CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 will be made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th and students of CBSE Schools need to study the entire syllabus. The board has recently released the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. CBSE Schools were already instructed by the to start the new academic session 2021-22.

Students of CBSE Schools who are going to appear for CBSE exams in March 2021, next year have to prepare the complete syllabus within time.

In the academic session 2021-22, CBSE has redacted 30% syllabus as many issues were arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CBSE Schools were aligning themselves to the situation. The board has deleted many topics and chapters from the CBSE Syllabus 2021-22.

in the new CBSE Syllabus, the board has restored all those chapters and topics. As most of the schools & students have aligned themselves so the board has no plan to reduce CBSE Syllabus this year.

“The board already announced last year that the rationalisation exercise was a one-time initiative as teaching and learning through online mediums or alternative methods was fairly new then,” PTI reported quoting a CBSE official.

