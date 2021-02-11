CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Subject-wise Details of Deleted Topics/Chapters from 10th & 12th Syllabus

CBSE 2021: Check subject-wise deleted CBSE Syllabus applicable for Class 10th & Class 12 board exams 2021. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE decided to reduce syllabus by 30% & deleted several topics & chapters. Students of CBSE 10th & 12th can check these important topics and plan their studies accordingly. Students often get confused about the deleted topics and chapters and here we have provided the same for complete details.

Also Check:

# CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs

# CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th Released: Download Now!

# Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Students Soon - Check Official Update!

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Subject-wise Deleted Syllabus of 10th & 12th:

With the important links given above, one can access subject-wise details of deleted CBSE Class 10th & Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21. This CBSE Syllabus is applicable for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020-21. As we all know that the latest CBSE Syllabus is one of the essential resources that every 10th & 12th student must refer while preparing for the exam. With the beginning of the new CBSE academic session 2020-21, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 but due to COVID-19 pandemic the ongoing academic session has been badly hampered and this is the reason why CBSE has reduced the new CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%.

Jagran Josh has also published some important resources such as the latest Sample Papers, CBSE Syllabus, Previous Years Question Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, NCERT Solutions, Toppers Answer Booklets, Explainer Videos etc for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. Students of CBSE School, preparing for the upcoming CBSE board exams & other competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET, WBJEE can take the assistance of these resources. Important questions answers & tips by subject experts are very helpful for the preparation. Here we have also given links to access some important resources which might be helpful for CBSE students.







