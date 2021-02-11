JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Subject-wise Details of Deleted Topics/Chapters from 10th & 12th Syllabus

CBSE 2021: Check subject-wise deleted CBSE Syllabus applicable for Class 10th & Class 12 board exams 2021. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has reduced syllabus by 30% and deleted several topics & chapters. 

Created On: Feb 11, 2021 09:58 IST
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Subject-wise Details of Deleted Topics/Chapters from 10th & 12th Syllabus
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Subject-wise Details of Deleted Topics/Chapters from 10th & 12th Syllabus

CBSE 2021: Check subject-wise deleted CBSE Syllabus applicable for Class 10th & Class 12 board exams 2021. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE decided to reduce syllabus by 30% & deleted several topics & chapters. Students of CBSE 10th & 12th can check these important topics and plan their studies accordingly. Students often get confused about the deleted topics and chapters and here we have provided the same for complete details.

Also Check:

# CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs

# CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th Released: Download Now!

# Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Students Soon - Check Official Update!

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Subject-wise Deleted Syllabus of 10th & 12th: 

CBSE Class 10

CBSE Class 12

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Deleted Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Deleted Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Deleted Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Deleted Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Deleted Syllabus

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus

Deleted CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Syllabus

Deleted  CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core & Elective)  Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus

Reduced CBSE Class 12 Carnatic Vocal Syllabus

Reduced CBSE Class 12 Carnatic Melodic Syllabus 

Reduced CBSE Class 12 Carnatic Percussion Syllabus 

Reduced CBSE Class 12 Dance Syllabus 

 

With the important links given above, one can access subject-wise details of deleted CBSE Class 10th & Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21. This CBSE Syllabus is applicable for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020-21. As we all know that the latest CBSE Syllabus is one of the essential resources that every 10th & 12th student must refer while preparing for the exam. With the beginning of the new CBSE academic session 2020-21, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 but due to COVID-19 pandemic the ongoing academic session has been badly hampered and this is the reason why CBSE has reduced the new CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. 

Jagran Josh has also published some important resources such as the latest Sample Papers, CBSE Syllabus, Previous Years Question Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, NCERT Solutions, Toppers Answer Booklets, Explainer Videos etc for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. Students of CBSE School, preparing for the upcoming CBSE board exams & other competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET, WBJEE can take the assistance of these resources. Important questions answers & tips by subject experts are very helpful for the preparation. Here we have also given links to access some important resources which might be helpful for CBSE students.  
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next