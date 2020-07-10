CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Maths Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Maths Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has released revised syllabus for all subjects of Class 12th on 7th July 2020. With this article, you can check all the topics which have been deleted from Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2020-21. Students preparing for CBSE board exams should note all the changes in the latest syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Maths Syllabus 2020-21:

Unit 1: Relations and Functions

1. Relations and Functions

- Composite functions, inverse of a function.

2. Inverse Trigonometric Functions

- Graphs of inverse trigonometric functions

- Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions

Unit 2: Algebra

1. Matrices

- Existence of non-zero matrices whose product is the zero matrix.

- Concept of elementary row and column operations.

- Proof of the uniqueness of inverse, if it exists.

2. Determinants

- Properties of determinants

- Consistency, inconsistency and number of solutions of system of linear equations by examples

Unit 3: Calculus

1. Continuity and Differentiability

- Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation.

2. Applications of Derivatives

- Rate of change of bodies, use of derivatives in approximation

3. Integrals

- Definite integrals as a limit of a sum

4. Applications of the Integrals

- Area between any of the two above said curves

5. Differential Equations

- Formation of differential equation whose general solution is given.

- Solutions of linear differential equation of the type:

dx/dy + px = q, where p and q are function of y or constant.

Unit-IV: Vectors and Three- Dimensional Geometry

1. Vectors

- scalar triple product of vectors.

2. Three - dimensional Geometry

Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane

Unit-V: Linear Programming

1. Linear Programming

- mathematical formulation of L.P. problems

- (unbounded)

Unit-VI: Probability

1. Probability

- mean and variance of random variable. Binomial probability distribution.

Students preparing for upcoming CBSE board exams can also take help of other important resources such as sample papers, previous years papers etc.

