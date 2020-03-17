CBSE: CBSE conducted Class 12 Maths board exam 2020 today. Jagran Josh has collected feedback from students who appeared for Class 12 Maths board exam 2020 today. Students who took this exam today told us that the difficulty level of CBSE Class 12 Maths paper 2020 was moderate. A detailed feedback of CBSE Class 12 Maths paper is available here. Question paper of CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2020 is also available here for download in PDF format.

Download (ORIGINAL) Question Paper of CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2020

CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2020 Paper Analysis, Review, Updates: Exam Pattern

There were 4 sections in the question paper i.e. A, B, C and D and total 36 questions were asked. More details about each section are given below

- Section A - 20 questions (1 mark each)

- Section B: 6 questions (2 marks each)

- Section C: 6 questions (4 marks each)

- Section D: 4 questions (6 marks each)

There was no overall choice. However, an internal choice was given in three questions of 1 mark each, two questions of 2 marks each, two questions of 4 marks each, and two questions of 6 marks each. Students needed to attempt only one of the alternatives in all such questions. As always, use of calculators was not permitted

CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2020: Summary of feedback from students

Students who took CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2020 today told us that

- The difficulty level of the CBSE Maths paper 2020: Moderate

- The pattern of the CBSE Class 12 Maths paper was similar to the latest CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE)

- All the questions in the paper were asked from the latest CBSE syllabus and based on NCERT textbooks

- The average range of expected marks: 60+ (out of 80)

