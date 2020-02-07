CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2020: Chapter-wise Important Questions & Answers- All Chapters

CBSE class 12th Business studies exam is on 24th March 2020. Students who have begun their revision from the two books of Business Studies will find the given questions helpful. We have provided an important set of questions & answers to all the chapters of Class 12 Business Studies. The questions are from the defined syllabus which can be expected in CBSE Board Exam 2020.

Principles and Functions of Management

Business Finance and Marketing

Chapters Chapters Name Links 9 Financial Management Click Here 10 Financial Markets Click Here 11 Marketing Click Here 12 Consumer Protection Click Here

CBSE Class 12th Business Studies syllabus has a total of 12 chapters which are divided into two books. The first book is Principles and Functions of Management and the second book is Business Finance and Marketing. From the first book which has 8 chapters, a total of 50 marks questions will be asked. While the second book with the remaining 4 chapters, a total of 30 marks questions will come in board exam. The remaining 20 marks are assigned to the Project work.

Along with the given questions which are taken from NCERT books and other references, students will find the below-mentioned links of syllabus and sample papers helpful.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2019-20 & Important Resources