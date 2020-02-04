CBSE Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies- Chapter 5 (Organising)

Check the important set of questions & answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 5 (Organising). We are providing here the complied set of long & short questions which will be helpful for the students who will be giving CBSE Business Studies board exam 2020.

Q1- Name the steps in the process of organising.

Ans- The steps for organising are:

Department Creation : Actions which are divided are further grouped into units based on their similarity in nature

Actions which are divided are further grouped into units based on their similarity in nature Dividing and Identifying the Work : Under organising, the first-ever step is to identify the activities and divide them as per the defined plans.

: Under organising, the first-ever step is to identify the activities and divide them as per the defined plans. Relationship establishment: Any kind of organisation needs a proper hierarchic structure in order to work efficiently.

Q2- Can a large-sized organisation be completely centralised or decentralised? Give your opinion.

Ans- Any kind of organisation needs to find a balance to work smoothly. It can neither be completely centralised or decentralised. A balance is required between the two.

Q 3- In what way an informal organisation supports a formal organisation.

Ans- These factors of the informal organisation supports the working of formal organisation:

Coordination : Informal relationship in developing a sense of belongingness among working people, towards each other and towards the organisation.

: Informal relationship in developing a sense of belongingness among working people, towards each other and towards the organisation. Free Flow of Communication : Informal organisation helps in the establishment of a free flow of communication between the head and the employee

: Informal organisation helps in the establishment of a free flow of communication between the head and the employee Harmonious Environment: Informal structure develops healthy relationships which help in building a harmonious working environment in the organisation

Q4- Which Organisational structure promotes initiative & flexibility

Ans- Divisional structure in the organisation promotes flexibility and initiative.

Q5- Mention the elements of delegation.

Ans- The three main elements of the delegation are:

Responsibility : Responsibility means the adherence and answerability of the subordinate to complete the task given.

: Responsibility means the adherence and answerability of the subordinate to complete the task given. Authority : Authority refers to the power given to an individual who can command and instruct the

: Authority refers to the power given to an individual who can command and instruct the Accountability: Accountability refers to the answerability of the superior for the outcome of the work that he or she

Q6- Mention the organisational structure which assists in managerial and operational efficiency.

Ans: Functional structure is the one that assists the organisation in managerial and operational efficiency.

Q7- Decentralisation is extending the delegation to the lowest level. Comment

Ans- Both the decentralisation and delegation refer to the downward delegation of authority as well as responsibility. Under the delegation in an organisation, authority is shared by the superior to their immediate subordinate. On the other hand, under decentralisation, authority is distributed at multiple levels in an organisation.

Q8- What is Delegation.

Ans- It is the transfer of authority and responsibility from the senior to her/his subordinates.

Q9- Why delegation is considered to be essential for an effective organising?

Ans- Delegation is the transfer of authority from senior to their subordinates. The mentioned points highlight the importance of delegation for effective organising.

Employee Proficiency

Growth

Motivation

Managerial Efficiency

Q10- Mention any 3 merits of a formal organisation.

Answer: Merits of a formal organisation are given in points:

It is easier to fix the responsibility because the mutual relationships or associations are clearly defined

The formal organisation maintains the unity of command via an established chain of command

It furnishes stability as there are defined regulations which guide the behavior of the employees

