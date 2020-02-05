CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies- Chapter 6 (Staffing)

Students giving CBSE board exam 2020 must go through the questions & answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 6 (Staffing). The below mentioned questions are from the first book of Business Studies and have both the short type and long type questions from the book.
Q1- Mention briefly the important sources of recruitment.
Ans- The two very important sources of recruitment in any organisation are.
- Internal sources: Internal sources of recruitment are the sources that are within the organisation
- External Sources: External sources of recruitment are those sources of recruitment that exist outside the organisation
Q2- Why Aptitude test is conducted during the process of selection?
Ans: An aptitude test is conducted to measure and scale the applicant’s potential for learning a skill.
Q3- What is Training. In what way is it different from education?
Ans- Training is to enhance the skills, abilities, and competence that is required for a specific job profile. While education means the process which improves the overall knowledge and understanding of the employees.
Q4- Why ‘employment interview’ is conducted by an organisation in the process of selection?
Ans: Organisations conduct employee interviews in order to assess the applicant’s feasibility for the position and to check if the person is suitable for the prescribed job post.
Q5- Give the reason why internal sources of recruitment are considered to be more economical?
Ans- Internal sources give the advantage of being more economical than any other source of recruitment. It is also cheaper in terms of saving time as well as money.
Q6- Mention the next step of selection?
Ans: The next step of selection is Placement and Orientation.
Q7- Mention the advantages of training to the individual and to the organisation?
Ans- Training is an important part of the job that aims at improving and growing the aptitude and knowledge of a person as prescribed in the job description. It benefits the organisation through the improved skills and output of the employee.
Q8- Explain how the current day human resource management is a broader concept.
Answer: In the present time human resource management involves:
- Assisting in achieving the goals that are set by the organisation along with accomplishing the personal goals
- Utilizing employees’ skill in an efficient manner
- Enhancing job satisfaction of the employees
Q9- Mention the procedure for the selection of employees.
Ans- The selection of the employees involves the following procedures:
- Screening
- Test
- Personal Interview
- Background checks
- Selection decision
- Medical examination
- Job offer
- Employment contract
Q10- Is this statement true or false?. ‘Staffing is for higher performance by putting the right person on the right job’
Ans- True
