CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies- Chapter 6 (Staffing)

Q1- Mention briefly the important sources of recruitment.

Ans- The two very important sources of recruitment in any organisation are.

Internal sources : Internal sources of recruitment are the sources that are within the organisation

: Internal sources of recruitment are the sources that are within the organisation External Sources: External sources of recruitment are those sources of recruitment that exist outside the organisation

Q2- Why Aptitude test is conducted during the process of selection?

Ans: An aptitude test is conducted to measure and scale the applicant’s potential for learning a skill.

Q3- What is Training. In what way is it different from education?

Ans- Training is to enhance the skills, abilities, and competence that is required for a specific job profile. While education means the process which improves the overall knowledge and understanding of the employees.

Q4- Why ‘employment interview’ is conducted by an organisation in the process of selection?

Ans: Organisations conduct employee interviews in order to assess the applicant’s feasibility for the position and to check if the person is suitable for the prescribed job post.

Q5- Give the reason why internal sources of recruitment are considered to be more economical?

Ans- Internal sources give the advantage of being more economical than any other source of recruitment. It is also cheaper in terms of saving time as well as money.

Q6- Mention the next step of selection?

Ans: The next step of selection is Placement and Orientation.

Q7- Mention the advantages of training to the individual and to the organisation?

Ans- Training is an important part of the job that aims at improving and growing the aptitude and knowledge of a person as prescribed in the job description. It benefits the organisation through the improved skills and output of the employee.

Q8- Explain how the current day human resource management is a broader concept.

Answer: In the present time human resource management involves:

Assisting in achieving the goals that are set by the organisation along with accomplishing the personal goals

Utilizing employees’ skill in an efficient manner

Enhancing job satisfaction of the employees

Q9- Mention the procedure for the selection of employees.

Ans- The selection of the employees involves the following procedures:

Screening

Test

Personal Interview

Background checks

Selection decision

Medical examination

Job offer

Employment contract

Q10- Is this statement true or false?. ‘Staffing is for higher performance by putting the right person on the right job’

Ans- True

