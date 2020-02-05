CBSE Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies- Chapter 7 (Directing)

Go through the compiled set of questions & answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7 (Directing). These long & short type questions are based on NCERT and other reference books. Students giving CBSE class 12 Board exam 2020 will find these questions very helpful.

Q1- Mention any three principles of Directing.

Ans- The three principles of Directing are:

Maximum Individual Contribution

Managerial Communication

Leadership

Q2- What are the different networks of grapevine communications?

Ans- The different networks of grapevine communication are:

Probability Network

Cluster Network

Single Strand Network

Gossip Network

Q3- Explain the meaning of ‘motivation’ as an element of directing.

Ans- Motivation in the context of an organisation means the process of making subordinates act in a desired manner so as to achieve certain organisational goals.

Q4- What are the elements of Directing?

Ans- The main elements of directing are:

Motivation

Leadership

Supervision

Communication

Q5- Mention any two non-financial incentives

Ans: The two non- financial incentives are:

Status- Status is referred to as the position or rank given to an employee of an organisation. Status means to be any managerial or supervisory post assigned to a person.

Career Advancement Position-It means higher-level progression in one's career. A person's growth can be identified from an entry-level job to a managerial position within the same field.

Q6- Mention various types of leadership styles?

Ans- The different kinds of leadership styles are:

Democratic leadership style

Autocratic leadership style

Laissez-Faire leadership style

Q7- Mention the semantic barriers of communication?

Ans- Semantic barriers of communication are the use or understanding of language. Sometimes certain words, sentences or phrases are misunderstood which can lead to the different meanings which can lead to the obstruction of effective communication. Such barriers in communication that arise out of the difficulty in understanding words and sentences are known as semantic barriers.

Q8- Give three points of importance of directing the function of management.

Answer: The three points highlighting the importance of directing the function of management.

Directing Integrates Employee’s Effort

Motivation and Leadership

Directing Initiates action

Q9- What are the qualities of a good leader? Do qualities alone ensure that leadership will be successful?

Ans- No, the presence of the leadership qualities does not ensure its success. Some of the qualities of a good leader are:

Confidence

Responsibility

Dynamic

Intelligence

Inspiration

Q10- Give two points that highlight the importance of directing the function of management.

Ans- The two points that highlight the importance of directing the function of management are:

Achieving Objectives

Employees Development

