CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies- Chapter 10 (Financial Markets)

CBSE class 12th Business Studies exam is on 24th March 2020. Students who will be giving their board exam must go through the important questions & answers of chapter 10 (Financial Markets). These sets of questions are NCERT based as well as from other reference books. Prepare well with them for the CBSE board exam 2020.

Q1- Mention the functions of the Financial Market?

Ans- The function of the Financial Market is given in points below:

Establishing the Price

Transferring Savings and Alternatives for Investment

Reduced Cost of Transaction

Facilitates Liquidity

Q2- In which issue stock is offered to an existing stockholder.

Ans: The issue in which the stock is offered to an existing stockholder is the Right Issue.

Q3- Mention the objectives of SEBI?

Ans- The objectives of the Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are:

Code of Conduct

Prevention

Regulation

Protection

Q4- Mention any four functions of ‘Secondary Market’.

Ans- The four functions of ‘Secondary Market’ are:

Secondary Market guarantees fairness and safety in a transaction.

It gives a platform for trading to present customers.

It gives a constant estimate of the securities which also helps in building demand and supply

Secondary Market gives a platform for channelizing the saving to the most profitable way.

Q5- Give any four functions of the Stock Exchange.

Ans- The functions of the Stock Exchange are:

Price Determination

Providing Liquidity and Marketability

Facilitating Economic Growth

Safe and Fair Market

Q6- Briefly mention in points the objectives of NSE (National Stock Exchange)

Ans- The objectives of the National Stock Exchange are :

With the help of an electronic trading system, NSE provides a fair, efficient and transparent securities market

NSE aims at setting up a single nationwide trading system which provides trading facility in all types of securities

NSE enables shorter settlement cycles and books entry settlements

National Stock Exchange also aims at increasing the liquidity of the securities

It aims at meeting the international standards and benchmarks of a stock exchange

Q7- Discuss the recent Capital Market reforms in India

Ans- A capital market is divided into two parts i.e., Primary Market and Secondary Market. The primary market deals with the issue of new securities. While Secondary market deals in the purchase and sale of the existing securities.

After the 1991 reform, a three-tier system came into the Indian Stock Market. This three-tier system consisted of the National Stock Exchange, Regional Stock Exchanges, and Over the Counter Exchange of India (OTCEI).

Q8- What are the protective functions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Answer: The protective functions of SEBI are:

It examines violation of insider trading and rules, and disobey to the companies act.

Gives information about the companies as per the client’s requirement.

It provides guidelines regarding investments in securities.

Defines code of conduct for business practices

Q9- What are various Money Market instruments

Ans- The various Money Market Instruments are:

Call Money

Treasury Bill

Certificate of Deposit

Commercial Paper

Commercial Bill

Q10- “Money Market is essentially a market for short term funds.” Discuss

Ans- Money market instruments are an important source of finance for working capital requirements. They have a high degree of liquidity. Some of the common instruments that are traded in the money market are commercial paper, treasury bills, call money, certificate of deposit, etc.