CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2020: Download PDF

CBSE conducted Class 12th Maths board exam 2020 on 17 March 2020. Complete CBSE Class 12 Maths question paper 2020 is available here for download in PDF format. Jagran Josh has also collected feedback from students who have written CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2020 on 17 March. You can check the analysis and review of today's CBSE Maths paper 2020 from the link given below.

A snapshot from CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2020

Content from CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2020

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them : (i) This question paper comprises four sections - A, B, C and D. This question paper carries 36 questions. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Section A - Question no. 1 to 20 comprises of 20 questions of one mark each.

(iii) Section B - Question no. 21 to 26 comprises of 6 questions of two marks each.

(iv) Section C - Question no. 27 to 32 comprises of 6 questions of four marks each.

(v) Section D - Question no. 33 to 36 comprises of 4 questions of six

marks each.

(vi) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal has been provided in 3 questions of one mark, 2 questions of two marks, 2 questions of four marks and 2 questions of six marks. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

(vii) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

(viii) Use of calculators is not permitted.

Question numbers 1 to 10 are multiple choice questions. Select the correct option:

1. If A is a skew symmetric matrix of order 3, then the value of |A| is

(a) 3 (b) 0 (c) 9 (d) 27

2. If i, j, k are unit vectors along three mutually perpendicular directions, then

(a) i . j =1 (b) i X j = 1 (c) i . k = 0 (d) i X k = 0

3. A card is picked at random from a pack of 53 playing cards. Given that the picked card is a queen, the probability of this card be a card of spade is

(a) 1/3 (b) 4/13 (c)1/4 (d) 1/2

.

.

.

