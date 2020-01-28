CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers & Marking Scheme: 2020

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2020: Solved CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2020 for all subjects along with CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2020 are available here for download in PDF format. These resources have been recently released on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

These CBSE Sample Papers 2020 are based on updates format of CBSE Class 12 Question Papers and are very important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2020.

What’s special in CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2020?

As you all must have heard that there have been several changes in the exam pattern of many subjects of Class 12 and these changes have been reflected in CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2020, published by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

To learn about the latest examination pattern of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020, students can now refer these sample papers published by CBSE.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2020: Download Links