CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2020: Download PDF

Download CBSE 12th Physical Education Sample Paper 2020 in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper (along with answers & marking scheme) are given at the end of this article.
[Important] CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2019 - 2020 & Important Resources for Board Exam Preparation
Content from CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2020:
Sample Question Paper
Physical Education (048)
Class XII: Session 2019 - 20
Time Allowed: 3 Hrs & Max. Marks: 70
General Instructions:
(1) The question paper consists of 34 questions
(2) All questions are compulsory.
(3) Question 1-20 carry 1 mark and are multiple choice questions.
(4) Question 21-30 carry 3 marks each and should not exceed 80 -100 words each.
(5) Question 31-34 carry 5 marks and should not exceed 150-200 words.
Section - A
Q1: Which of the following is not involved in barrow three item tests?
(a) Standing Broad Jump
(b) Zig-Zag Run
(c) Medicine Ball Put
(d) Shuttle Run
Q2: League-Cum-Knock out is part of which tournament
(a) Knock out
(b) Round robin
(c) Combination
(d) Consolation
Q3: Which amongst these is not a method to improve flexibility?
(a) Ballistic
(b) Static stretching
(c) PNF
(d) Fartlek
Q4: A disorder related to brain trouble in receiving and responding to information can be termed as_______?
(a) ODD
(b) OCD
(c) ADHD
(d) SPD
Q5. A person having both traits of introvert and extrovert is known as?
(a) Mesomorph
(b) Extroversion
(c) Ambiverts
(d) Endomorph
Q6. Which amongst these is a sitting asana?
(a) Ardh-Matsyendrasana
(b) Padahastasana
(c) Ardh Chakrasana
(d) Trikonasana
Q7. Which of the following is not a cognitive disability?
(a) Dyslexia
(b) Hyperactivity
(c) Memory disorder
(d) Sensory impairment
OR
Avoiding eye contact and preferring to stay alone are common to which disorder?
(a) SPD
(b) ADHD
(c) ASD
(d) ODD
Q8. Fine motor development is involved in:
(a) Sitting (b) Walking
(c) Standing
(d) Catching a ball
Q9. Newton’s First law of motion known as___________________________.
(a) Law of Inertia
(b) Law of acceleration
(c) Law of reaction
(d)Gravitational pull
Q10: Which of the following is a Micro nutrient?
(a) Carbohydrates
(b) Fats
(c) Water
(d) Vitamins
Q11: What is the formula to determine the number of matches in League fixture for an even number of teams?
(a) N+1/2
(b) N-1/2
(c) N(N-1)/2
(d) N(N+1)/2
Q12: What is the height of the box used by boys in Harvard step test?
(a) 16 inch
(b) 18 inch
(c) 20 inch
(d) 22 inch
For answers and all the questions, download the complete Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme from the links given below:
|
Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2020 (PDF)
|
Download (Answers or) CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2020 (PDF)