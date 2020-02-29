CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2020 Released: Download Now

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2020 along with its Marking Scheme (& Answers). The board has also released sample papers of other subjects which you can access from this link.

This CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2020 is based on the latest exam pattern and students of Class 12 will get paper based on the same pattern in CBSE Class 12 Physics 2020 Board Exam. This paper is very important for preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2020:

CLASS - XII

PHYSICS (042)

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER (2019-20)

Time allowed: 3 hours and Max. Marks: 70

General Instructions:

All questions are compulsory. There are 37 questions in all. This question paper has four sections: Section A, Section B, Section C and Section D. Section A contains twenty questions of one mark each, Section B contains seven questions of two marks each, Section C contains seven questions of three marks each, and Section D contains three questions of five marks each.

There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in two questions of one mark each, two questions of two marks, one question of three marks and three questions of five marks weightage. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

You may use the following values of physical constants wherever necessary.

c = 3 × 108 m/s h = 6.34 × 10‒34 Js e = 1.6 × 10‒19 C μo = 4π × 10‒7 T m A‒1 εo = 8.854 × 10‒12 C2 N‒1 m‒2 {1/(4πεo)} = 9 × 109 N m2 C‒2 Mass of electron = 9.1 ×10−31 kg Mass of neutron = 1.675 ×10−27 kg Mass of proton = 1.673 ×10−27 kg Avogadro's number = 6.023 ×1023 per gram mole Boltzmann constant = 1.38 ×10−23 JK−1

Section – A

Directions (Q1-Q10) Select the most appropriate option from those given below each question

A charge q is placed at the point of intersection of body diagonals of a cube. The

electric flux passing through any one of its faces is

(a) q/(6εo)

(b) 3q/εo

(c) 6q/εo

(d) q/3εo

The electric potential of earth is taken to be zero because earth is a good

(a) Insulator

(b) conductor

(c) semiconductor

(d) dielectric

If the ammeter in the given circuit shown in the diagram reads 2A, the resistance R is

(a) 1Ω

(b) 2Ω

(c) 3Ω

(d) 4Ω

The heat produced by 100W heater in 2 minutes is equal to

(a) 10.5kJ

(b) 16.3kJ

(c) 12.0kJ

(d) 14.2kJ

Time period of a charged particle undergoing a circular motion in a uniform magnetic field is independent of

(a) speed of the particle

(b) mass of the particle

(c) charge of the particle

(d) magnetic field

