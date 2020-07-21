CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised): Download PDF



Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21:

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit Topic deleted Unit 3: Business Environment Demonetization - concept Impact of Government policy changes on business with special reference to liberalization, privatization and globalization in India Unit 4: Planning Single use and standing plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, method Rule, budget and Programme Unit 5: Organising Topics Deleted Formal and informal organisation- concept Unit 6: Staffing Staffing as a part of Human Resource Management concept Unit 7: Directing barriers to effective communication, how to overcome the barriers Unit 8: Controlling Relationship between planning and controlling

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Unit Topic deleted Unit 11: Marketing Physical Distribution – components and channels of distribution Unit 12: Consumer Protection Consumer Protection: importance Consumer awareness - Role of consumer organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Students preparing for CBSE 12th Business Studies board exam can also take help of other important resources such as Sample Papers, Previous Years’ Papers, Marking Scheme, Tips etc. Links to access some important articles for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam are given below

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Question Papers & Videos of Class 12

CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects