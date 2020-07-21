Study at Home
Search

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21

Learn about the deleted topics of CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21. In this article, you will also find links to access revised CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21.

Jul 21, 2020 19:19 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised): Download PDF

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21: 

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit

Topic deleted

Unit 3: Business Environment

Demonetization - concept

Impact of  Government policy  changes on  business with special reference to liberalization, privatization and globalization in India

Unit 4: Planning

Single use and standing plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, method Rule, budget and Programme

Unit 5: Organising

Topics Deleted

Formal and informal organisation- concept

Unit 6: Staffing

Staffing  as  a  part  of  Human  Resource  Management concept

Unit 7: Directing

barriers to effective communication, how to overcome the barriers

Unit 8: Controlling

Relationship between planning and controlling

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Unit

Topic deleted

Unit 11: Marketing

Physical Distribution – components and channels of distribution

Unit 12: Consumer Protection

Consumer Protection: importance

Consumer awareness - Role of consumer organizations and  Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Students preparing for CBSE 12th Business Studies board exam can also take help of other important resources such as Sample Papers, Previous Years’ Papers, Marking Scheme, Tips etc. Links to access some important articles for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam are given below

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Question Papers & Videos of Class 12

CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects

 

Related Stories