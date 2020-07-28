CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th History Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th History Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th History Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 History exam 2020-21.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th History Syllabus 2020-21:

Themes in Indian History:

S. N Topics Theme Deleted Portion 1 Through the Eyes of Travellers Theme-5 Part-II Complete Chapter 2 Peasants, Zamindars And the State Theme-8 Part-II Complete Chapter 3 Colonialism and The Countryside Theme 10 Part-III A Revolt in The Countryside -The Bombay Deccan (Unit-3), The Deccan Riots Commission (Unit-4) From Page No-275-285 - Deleted 4 Colonial Cities Theme-12 Part-III Complete Chapter 5 Understanding Partition Theme-14 Part-III Complete Chapter No Change in Map Work

Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 History board exam are advised to learn the new CBSE 12th History Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly. Students of CBSE Class 12 having History as one of their subjects can also take help of other important resources such as previous year papers, sample papers, toppers answer sheet, books, paper pattern etc. Most of these resources are available free of cost at JagranJosh.Com

