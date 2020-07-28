Study at Home
Search

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th History Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted topics of CBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2020-21. In this article, you will also find links to access revised CBSE 12th History Syllabus 2020-21.

Jul 28, 2020 09:50 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th History Syllabus 2020-21
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th History Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th History Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th History Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 History exam 2020-21. 

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th History Syllabus 2020-21: 

Themes in Indian History:

S. N

Topics

Theme

Deleted Portion

1

Through the Eyes of

Travellers

Theme-5

Part-II

Complete Chapter

2

Peasants, Zamindars And the State

Theme-8

Part-II

Complete Chapter

3

Colonialism and The

Countryside

Theme 10

 Part-III

A Revolt in The Countryside -The Bombay Deccan (Unit-3), The Deccan Riots Commission (Unit-4)

 

From Page No-275-285 - Deleted

4

Colonial

 

Cities

Theme-12

Part-III

Complete Chapter

5

Understanding Partition

Theme-14

Part-III

Complete Chapter

 

No Change in Map Work

Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 History board exam are advised to learn the new CBSE 12th History Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly. Students of CBSE Class 12 having History as one of their subjects can also take help of other important resources such as previous year papers, sample papers, toppers answer sheet, books, paper pattern etc. Most of these resources are available free of cost at JagranJosh.Com 

Links to access some important articles for CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2020-21 preparation are given below

CBSE Class 12 History: Download Previous Years’ Paper

CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year's Subject Topper

Related Stories