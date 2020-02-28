CBSE Class 12 History: Download Previous Years’ Paper (From 2019 to 2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12th Geography Board Exam is due for 23rd March 2020. With almost a month left for the exam, students are advised to solve previous year question papers and sample papers issued by CBSE for revision and self-evaluation.

From the current session of 2019-20, CBSE has changed the exam pattern for various examinations of Class 12. In Class 12th History Board exam new pattern, the question paper will have 31 questions in total. These 31 questions will be divided as follows:

- Q1-20 will be objective type questions including MCQs carrying 1 mark each.

- Q21-24 will be 3 marks questions

- Q25-27 will be long questions carrying 8 marks each

- Q28-30 will be source-based questions carrying 6 marks each

- Q 31 will be a Map-based question carrying 6 marks.

In this article, we have provided links to previous year question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. All these questions are solved and the marking scheme is provided with each question paper. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level and accuracy.

Year Question Paper Marking Scheme CBSE Class 12 History Paper - 2019 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 History Paper - 2018 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 History Paper - 2016 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 History Paper - 2015 View/Download View/Download

Despite the change in the exam pattern the students do not have to worry about the expected questions in the exam. he type of questions that will be asked in the exam will be more or less on the same pattern. Students can solve the above provided previous question papers for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam for Geography 2020 in the last-minute revision process.