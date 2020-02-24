CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2020: Important Maps Expected in Paper

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam History syllabus is divided into three parts. It is important that you pay attention to the Maps included in the syllabus as one question is asked in the board exam based on the latest updated syllabus. We have created a list of all the important maps from the syllabus here:

NCERT 12th - Themes in History (Part 1): Important Maps

Map 1 Mature Harappan sites:

Harappa, Banawali, Kalibangan, Balakot, Rakhigarhi, Dholavira, Nageshwar, Lothal, Mohenjodaro, Chanhudaro, KotDiji.

Map 2 Mahajanapada and cities:

Vajji, Magadha, Kosala, Kuru, Panchala, Gandhara, Avanti, Rajgir, Ujjain, Taxila, Varanasi.

Map 3 Distribution of Ashokan inscriptions:

Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas

Cities/towns: Mathura, Kannauj, Braghukachchha

Pillar inscriptions -Sanchi, Topra, Meerut Pillar and Kaushambi.

Kingdom of Cholas, Cheras and Pandyas.

Map 4 Important kingdoms and towns:

Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas

Cities/towns: Mathura, Kanauj, Puhar, Rajgir, Vaishali, Varanasi,Vidisha

Map 5 Major Buddhist Sites:

Nagarjunakonda, Sanchi, Amaravati, Lumbini, Nasik, Bharhut, BodhGaya, Ajanta.

NCERT 12th - Themes in History (Part 2): Important Maps

Map 6 Bidar, Golconda, Bijapur, Vijayanagar, Chandragiri, Kanchipuram, Mysore, Thanjavur, Kolar

Map 7 Territories under Babur, Akbar and Aurangzeb:

Delhi, Agra, Panipat, Amber, Ajmer, Lahore, Goa.

NCERT 12th - Themes in History (Part 3): Important Maps

Map 8 Territories/cities under British Control in1857:

Punjab, Sindh, Bombay, Madras Fort St. David, Masulipatam, Berar, Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Avadh, Surat, Calcutta, Daccan, Chitagong, Patna, Benaras, Allahabad and Lucknow.

Map 9 Main centres of the Revolt of 1857: