CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2020: Important Maps Expected in Paper

If you are preparing for CBSE Class 12th History Board Exam, do not forget to prepare for Questions based on Maps. Check this list of important maps from all parts of History syllabus prescribed by CBSE.

Feb 24, 2020 17:55 IST
CBSE Class 12th Board Exam History syllabus is divided into three parts. It is important that you pay attention to the Maps included in the syllabus as one question is asked in the board exam based on the latest updated syllabus. We have created a list of all the important maps from the syllabus here:

NCERT 12th - Themes in History (Part 1): Important Maps

Map 1 Mature Harappan sites:

  • Harappa, Banawali, Kalibangan, Balakot, Rakhigarhi, Dholavira, Nageshwar, Lothal, Mohenjodaro, Chanhudaro, KotDiji.

 

Map 2 Mahajanapada and cities:

  • Vajji,  Magadha,  Kosala,  Kuru,  Panchala,  Gandhara,  Avanti, Rajgir, Ujjain, Taxila, Varanasi.

 

Map 3 Distribution of Ashokan inscriptions:

  •  Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas
  •  Cities/towns: Mathura, Kannauj, Braghukachchha
  •  Pillar inscriptions -Sanchi, Topra, Meerut Pillar and Kaushambi.
  •  Kingdom of Cholas, Cheras and Pandyas.
CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2019-20
 

 

Map 4 Important kingdoms and towns:

  • Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas
  • Cities/towns: Mathura, Kanauj, Puhar, Rajgir, Vaishali, Varanasi,Vidisha

 

Map 5 Major  Buddhist  Sites:

  • Nagarjunakonda,  Sanchi,  Amaravati,  Lumbini, Nasik, Bharhut, BodhGaya, Ajanta.

NCERT 12th - Themes in History (Part 2): Important Maps

Map 6 Bidar,  Golconda,   Bijapur,  Vijayanagar,   Chandragiri,   Kanchipuram, Mysore, Thanjavur, Kolar

Map 7 Territories under Babur, Akbar and Aurangzeb:

  • Delhi, Agra, Panipat, Amber, Ajmer, Lahore, Goa.

 

NCERT 12th - Themes in History (Part 3): Important Maps

Map 8 Territories/cities under British Control in1857:

  • Punjab, Sindh, Bombay, Madras Fort St. David, Masulipatam, Berar, Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Avadh, Surat, Calcutta, Daccan, Chitagong, Patna, Benaras, Allahabad and Lucknow.

 

Map 9 Main centres of the Revolt of 1857:

  • Delhi, Meerut, Jhansi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Azamgarh, Calcutta, Benaras, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Agra,Avadh.

 

Download CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2019-20 in PDF format

 
 
 

