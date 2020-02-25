CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs with Answers

CBSE has changed the pattern of History Board Exam 2020 by eliminating the 2 marks questions and introducing 1 marks MCQs and short answer questions in the latest sample paper issued. Now the exam will be divided into 5 parts, where Part A will have 1 marks questions, Part B will have 3 marks questions, Part C with 8 marks questions Part D will have 6 marks questions and PArt E will contain question-based on Maps.

In this article, we have compiled a list of important 1 mark MCQs based on the latest NCERT syllabus.

Ques 1 From among the following which one depicts the correct meaning of the term Jins-i-kamil concerning crops in Mughal India?

Paddy crop Perfect crop Pulses Crop grown in the arid zone

Ans: B. Perfect crop

Ques 2 Identify which of the following aspects is NOT common to both Bhakti movement and Sufi movement?

Personal love for God Worship of idols Mysticism . Visit to holy shrines

Ans: B. Worship of idols

Ques 3 Find out from the following pairs which one is correctly matched: A. Akbar Nama : Abdul Hamid Lahori

Badshah Nama : Zahiruddin Babur Humayun Nama : Gulbadan Begum Babur Nama: Abul FazlAllami

Ans: C. Humayun Nama : Gulbadan Begum

Ques 4 Consider the following events:

Cabinet Mission Cripps Mission Khilafat Movement Pakistan Resolution

The correct chronological order of these events is:

4, 3, 2, 1 4, 3, 1, 2 3, 4, 1, 2 3, 4, 2, 1

Ans: d. 3,4,2,1

Ques 4 Choose the correct option: The European traveller who has given a detailed description of the practice of Sati.

Jean Baptiste Tavernier Manucci Francois Bernier Roberto Nobili

Ans: C. Francois Bernier

Ques 5 Choose the correct option : Buddhism grew rapidly both during the lifetime of the Buddha and after his death as

Buddha and his disciples taught in Prakrit. Importance was given to rituals in Buddhism. People were dissatisfied with existing social practices. Only men were allowed into the Sangha

Ans: C. People were dissatisfied with the existing social practices.

Ques 6 With which of the following responsibilities Mir Bakshi was the officer in Akbar’s reign?

Revenue Collection Payment of salaries Head of the military administration Head of Nobility

Ams: B.Payment of salaries

Ques 7 The Lottery Committee in Calcutta was formed by the British keeping in mind certain objectives.Identify which of the following statements is NOT correct about the Committee.

The Lottery Committee commissioned a new map of the city so as to get a comprehensive picture of Calcutta. The Committee undertook road building activities in the Indian part of the city. The Committee built houses for the labouring poor. The Committee cleared the river bank of encroachments.

Ans: C. The committee built houses for the labouring poor

Ques 8 Indicate which of the following options is NOT correct. People gave evasive answers to the census officials as

They were suspicious of census operations. They thought that enquiries were being conducted to impose new taxes. They were not willing to give any information regarding the women of their household. They were claiming identities associated with lower status

Ans: D. They were claiming identities associated with lower status

Ques 9 Assertion (A) : Mahatma Gandhi thought Hindustani would be the ideal language of communication between diverse communities. Reason (R) : It could unify Hindus and Muslims and the people of the North and the South. a. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. A is true but R is false. A is false but R is true.

Ans: a. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Ques 10 Consider the following statements regarding the establishment of British East India Company in Bengal:

I. The Permanent Settlement had come into operation in 1793.

II. In 1797 there was an auction in Burdwan, during which a number of mahals (estates) held by the Raja of Burdwan were being sold.

III. The estates of those who failed to pay were to be auctioned to recover the revenue.

Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

Only I I and II I and III I, II and III

Ans: d. I,II and III