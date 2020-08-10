CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion CBSE 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Computer Science exam 2020-21.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21:

Unit I: Computational Thinking and Programming - 2

● Recursion – simple algorithms with recursion : print a message forever, sum of first n natural numbers, factorial, Fibonacci numbers, recursion on arrays : binary search

● Idea of efficiency : performance measurement in terms of the number of operations.

● Data-structures: Lists as covered in Class XI, Stacks – Push, Pop using a list, Queues – Insert, Delete using a list. (One of the data structures: Stack or Queue.

Note: While setting the question paper a student will have an option between Stack and Queue.)

Unit II: Computer Networks

● Web Scripting Client side (VB Script, Java Script, PHP) and Server side (ASP, JSP, PHP), Web 2.0 (for social networking)

● E-commerce payment transactions using online banking, mobile banking, payment apps and services.

Unit III: Database Management

CREATE TABLE, DROP TABLE, ALTER TABLE, UPDATE ....SET, INSERT, DELETE

1. Suggested Practical List: Python Programming

● Recursively find the factorial of a natural number

● Write a recursive code to find the sum of all elements of a list.

● Write a recursive code to compute the nth Fibonacci number

Students are advised to observe these changes carefully and plan their studies accordingly for the upcoming CBSE 12th Computer Science board exam.

