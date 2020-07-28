CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Learn about the deleted portion of CBSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam 2020-21.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21:

Part A: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organizations, Partnership Firms and Companies

Unit 2: Accounting for Partnership Firms

Units/Topics

Accounting for Partnership firms - Reconstitution and Dissolution.

● Admission of a partner - adjustment of capital accounts and preparation of balance sheet.

● Retirement and death of a partner: adjustment of capital accounts. Preparation of loan account of the retiring partner.

● Preparation of deceased partner’s capital account and his executor’s account.

Unit - 3 Accounting for Companies

Units/Topics

Accounting for Debentures

● Redemption of debentures-Methods: Lump sum, draw of lots.

Project Work:

From session 2020-21 onwards, there would be only ONE project (specific) to be prepared.

Note: Kindly refer to the related Guidelines published by the CBSE.

● Since there is only one project instead of three hence 10 Lectures were reduced in the same.

This is the deleted portion from new CBSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21. Students preparing for upcoming CBSE Class 12th Accountancy board exam 2020-21 are advised to learn all the changes in the new CBSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly. Students of CBSE Class 12 can also take help of other important resources provided by Jagran Josh. Here we have also provided links to some important articles which might be helpful for you.