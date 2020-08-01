CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Physical Education exam 2020-21.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2020-21:

PHYSICAL EDUCATION (048) Class XII

Unit I Planning in Sports

⇒Intramural & Extramural – Meaning, Objectives & Its Significance

⇒Specific Sports Programme (Sports Day, Health Run, Run For Fun, Run For Specific Cause & Run For Unity)

Unit III Yoga & Lifestyle

⇒ Back Pain: Tadasana, Ardh Matsyendrasana, Vakrasana, Shalabhasana, Bhujangasana

Unit IV Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children With Special Needs - Divyang)

⇒Advantage of Physical Activities for children with special needs

Unit V Children & Women in Sports

⇒ Special consideration (Menarch & Menstural Disfunction)

⇒ Female Athletes Triad (Oestoperosis, Amenoria, Eating Disorders)

Unit VI Test & Measurement in Sports

⇒ General Motor Fitness–Barrow three item general motor ability(Standing Broad Jump, Zig Zag Run, Medicine Ball Put – For Boys: 03 Kg & For Girls: 01Kg)

Unit VII Physiology & Injuries in Sports

⇒ Physiological changes due to ageing

Unit VIII Biomechanics & Sports

⇒ Friction & Sports

Unit IX Psychology & Sports

⇒ Exercise Adherence; Reasons to Exercise, Benefits of Exercise

⇒Strategies for Enhancing Adherence to Exercise

Unit X Training in Sports

⇒ Circuit Training - Introduction & its importance

Practical

Record file shall include

⇒ Practical-3: Procedure for administering Senior Citizen Fitness Test for 5 elderly family members.

Students preparing for CBSE 12th Physical Education board exam 2020 are advised to learn all the changes in the latest CBSE 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly. Students can also take the help of other important resources provided by Jagran Josh.

