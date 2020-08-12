CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Political Science Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion CBSE 12th Political Science Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Political Science Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2020-21. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam 2020-21.

Book I: Contemporary World Politics UNIT TOPICS 6 Security in the Contemporary World (Completely Deleted) 7 Environment and Natural Resources (Completely Deleted) Book II: Politics in India since Independence 10 Planned Development These topics are deleted from this unit: Changing nature of India’s economic development Planning Commission and Five-year Plans 11 India’s Foreign Policy These topics are deleted from this unit: India’s Relations with its Neighbors: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. 14 Social and New Social Movements in India (Completely Deleted) 15 Regional Aspirations (Completely Deleted)

Syllabus is one of the most important resources that students must have while preparing for any exam. Students must keep themselves updated with the changes in the latest CBSE Syllabus. Students preparing for CBSE 12th Political Science board exam are advised to learn all the changes in the latest syllabus of Class 12 Political Science subject. Students preparing for various examinations can also take help of other important resources such as Sample Papers, Previous Years Papers, Marking Scheme, Model Answer Sheet etc. These resources are very useful for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2020-21.

