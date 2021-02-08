Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Students Soon - Check Official Update!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon interact with students of 10th & 12th ahead of CBSE Board Exams 2021. The Ministry of Education recently made an official announcement from its Twitter handle. According to the tweet, more details about the programme will be announced soon. Here is the tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education.

Since 2018, PM Narendra Modi has been interacting with students of the country ahead of the board exams, every year. In the annual event ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha', the Prime Minister himself answers queries of students and also boosts the morale of students through his motivational speech. The first edition of the annual program 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018. Generally, the annual event is conducted one month before CBSE board exams so this year it might be conducted in April or May. Jagran Josh will provide all the details about the program soon.

Recently, CBSE has published the date sheet of 10th & 12th board exams 2021. As per the schedule, CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021 will start from 4th May. CBSE has provided many important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. Jagran Josh has also provided tips, video, CBSE sample papers, previous year papers, important questions, revised CBSE Syllabus, NCERT and other resources with which students can easily prepare for the exams in the least amount of time. Students can visit the CBSE section and access these resources. Here we have also provided links to access some important articles for the preparation of CBSE Board Exams 2021.

