Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Students Soon - Check Official Update!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon interact with students of 10th & 12th ahead of CBSE Board Exams 2021. Check official announcements made by the Ministry of Education.

Created On: Feb 8, 2021 18:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon interact with students of 10th & 12th ahead of CBSE Board Exams 2021. The Ministry of Education recently made an official announcement from its Twitter handle. According to the tweet, more details about the programme will be announced soon. Here is the tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education.

