CBSE Board Exam 2021: Important Resources For Preparation In Last 2 Months!

CBSE: CBSE board exams 2021 for 10th & 12th will start from 4th May and practical exams are being conducted. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the exam schedule of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021. As per the official schedule, now students have less than 2 months left for the final preparation of CBSE board exams 2021 and in this article, we will mention some important resources which are very helpful for the preparation of CBSE board exams in less time.

Recently, CBSE has published new sample papers based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. These are the best resources if you want to learn the latest examination pattern of the board exam. These papers are also helpful in understanding the difficulty level of the questions.

CBSE Sample Papers (with Answers) are available for download free of cost.

➤ Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21:

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 was revised and reduced by 30%. Several chapters and topics were removed. While preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021, students are advised to keep the syllabus while doing preparation. They should concentrate on topics mentioned in the syllabus for quick preparation. Subject-wise revised CBSE Syllabus can be accessed from the following links.

➤ Previous Years’ Papers:

If someone will go through 5 to 10 previous years’ papers of CBSE board exams, then he or she can easily understand the important concepts & topics from which questions have been frequently asked and can also be asked in CBSE 2021 board exams. You can download previous years papers of CBSE board exams from the following links.

➤ CBSE Model Answer Sheet:

CBSE has also published answer booklets of students who have scored 100% in previous CBSE board exams. With the help of CBSE Answer Booklet, one can easily understand the proper way of writing answers. (word limit, important points etc.)

Jagran Josh has also provided many other important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams 2021. Visit the CBSE section of Jagran Josh for more articles.

