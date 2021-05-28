CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 Updates: SC Adjourns Hearing On Plea Seeking Exam Cancellation Till 31 May

Check the latest updates about CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021. The Supreme Court on 28 May adjourns plea seeking cancellation of ISC & CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 till May 31. The plea has been filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma. According to the plea, conducting ISC & CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 is not possible due to surge COVID-19 cases. Conducting exams is not possible either online or offline due to an unprecedented pandemic. Due to this, there will be a delay in the declaration of Class 12 results and it will hamper students taking admission to foreign universities. The plea further pointed out, Both the boards (CBSE & CISCE) must develop a methodology to declare results within the specified time frame.

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum 2021-22 Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Other Latest Updates About CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021:

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: Majority States In Favour Of Short-Duration Exams!

Many states are in support of conducting board exams with a format that involves a shorter duration (i.e. MCQs etc.). However, 3 states, Delhi, Punjab & West Bengal rejected the decision of conducting exams immediately. These states recommended that students & teachers must be vaccinated before holding papers. You can check more details about this update from the link given above.

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 To Be Cancelled or Postponed? Big Decision Is Expected On This Date! Check Latest Official Updates

A big decision on CBSE Class 12th board exams 2021 is expected to be announced on or after 1st June 2021. You can check more details from the link given above. Here are some other updates regarding CBSE board exam 2021 & CBSE Result 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Assessment 2021: Deadline To Submit Marks Online Extended!

CBSE has released a new exam schedule to submit marks of Class 10 by CBSE Schools. According to the official notification, CBSE has decided that due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown in several states, the safety of teachers & other staff members of CBSE School. Now CBSE 10th Result 2021 will not be announced till 20th June as it was scheduled earlier.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Updates: Frequently Asked Questions On Class 10th Marks Tabulation Policy





