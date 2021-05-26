CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Majority States In Favour Of Short-Duration Exams

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Update: Many states are in favour of conducting papers with a format that involves a shorter duration (i.e. Multiple choice questions etc.). However, three states, Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal opposed the decision of conducting exams immediately. These states proposed that students and teachers must be vaccinated before holding exams. A high-level meeting was held on 23rd May 2021 and states were asked to submit their stand and suggestions by 25th May 2021. A final is expected to be announced soon by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Here is the tweet from the education minister.

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

Two options were suggested during a high-level meeting on 23rd June:

- The first option was to conduct papers for 19 important subjects from August 1 & the assessment of other subjects should be done on papers already conducted (i.e., internal exams & pre-board).

- The second option was to conduct exams in 2 phases. i.e., from July 15 to August 1 & from August 5 to August 26. States, where the condition is under control, can conduct papers in the first phase. The rest of the states can conduct the papers in the next phase.

The final decision regarding CBSE 12th board exams 2021 is expected to be announced on 1st June 2021.

Other CBSE updates:

Petition Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Cancellation Of CBSE 12th Papers:

Recently Advocate Mamta Sharma has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of CBSE 12th & ISC 12th board exams 2021. As per the plea, conducting offline or online ISC & CBSE 12th board papers is not possible due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The petition also cited the fact that a delay in announcing the final result might affect students who are seeking admission to foreign universities. CBSE & CISCE should declare the result within a timeframe based on 'objective methodology'.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: CBSE Schools Can Submit Marks By June 30

CBSE has already cancelled the 10th board exams 2021 & assessment is being done by CBSE Schools. The assessment is based on the assessment scheme published by CBSE. As per the schedule published by the board, CBSE 10th Result 2021 was expected to be announced by 20th June. But now the board has stretched the deadline to submit marks till June 30.

