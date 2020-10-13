CBSE 12th Maths Sample Paper 2021 Released (With Marking Scheme & Answers)

CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021 has been released on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). You can download CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Maths along with the CBSE 12th Maths Marking Scheme (also contains answers of this sample paper). The link to download CBSE Class 12 Math Sample Paper is given at the end of this article.

CBSE 12th Maths Sample Paper 2021 (With Marking Scheme & Answers):

Class: XII Session: 2020-21

Subject: Mathematics

Sample Question Paper (Theory)

Time Allowed: 3 Hours, Maximum Marks: 80

General Instructions:

1. This question paper contains two parts A and B. Each part is compulsory. Part A carries 24 marks and Part B carries 56 marks

2. Part-A has Objective Type Questions and Part -B has Descriptive Type Questions

3. Both Part A and Part B have choices.

Part – A:

1. It consists of two sections- I and II.

2. Section I comprises of 16 very short answer type questions.

3. Section II contains 2 case studies. Each case study comprises of 5 case-based MCQs. An examinee is to attempt any 4 out of 5 MCQs.

Part – B:

1. It consists of three sections- III, IV and V.

2. Section III comprises of 10 questions of 2 marks each.

3. Section IV comprises of 7 questions of 3 marks each.

4. Section V comprises of 3 questions of 5 marks each.

5. Internal choice is provided in 3 questions of Section –III, 2 questions of SectionIV and 3 questions of Section-V. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives in all such questions

Part – A

Section I

All questions are compulsory. In case of internal choices attempt any one.

1. Check whether the function 𝑓: 𝑅 → 𝑅 defined as 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥3 is one-one or not.

OR

How many reflexive relations are possible in a set A whose 𝑛(𝐴) = 3.

2. A relation R in 𝑆 = {1,2,3} is defined as 𝑅 = {(1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 3)}. Which element(s) of relation R be removed to make R an equivalence relation?

3. A relation R in the set of real numbers R defined as 𝑅 = {(𝑎, 𝑏): √𝑎 = 𝑏} is a function or not. Justify

OR

An equivalence relation R in A divides it into equivalence classes 𝐴1,𝐴2, 𝐴3. What is the value of 𝐴1 ∪ 𝐴2 ∪ 𝐴3 and 𝐴1 ∩ 𝐴2 ∩ 𝐴3

4. If A and B are matrices of order 3 × 𝑛 and 𝑚 × 5 respectively, then find the order of matrix 5A – 3B, given that it is defined.

