CBSE 12th Political Science Sample Paper 2021 (With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme)

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently released CBSE Class 12th Political Science Sample Paper 2021 along with CBSE Class 12th Political Science Marking Scheme. The latest CBSE Sample Papers, issued by CBSE are one of the most important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021. The links to download Sample Paper & Marking Scheme for CBSE 12th Political Science subject are available at the end of this article.

Also Check: Deleted CBSE Class 12 Syllabus for Political Science & Other Subjects

CBSE Class 12th Political Science Sample Paper 2021:

MM: 80 MM Time: 3hrs

Instructions:

i. All Questions are Compulsory.

ii. Section A has 16 Objective Type Questions of 1 mark each.

iii. Section B has 2 passage –based questions 17 and 18 having Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each.

iv. Question numbers 19-22 carries 2 marks each. Answer to these questions should not exceed 40 words each.

v. Question numbers 23-27 carries 4 marks each. Answer to these questions should not exceed 100 words each.

vi. Question numbers 28-29 pertain to map and cartoon questions carrying 5 marks each to be answered accordingly.

vii. Question numbers 30-32 carries 6 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 150words each.

Section – A

1. Which of these statements about the princely states is incorrect:

a) Some of the princely states clearly wanted to become part of the Indian Union.

b) The Indian government was ready to give autonomy to some regions.

c) First of all, the ruler of Junagarh announced that the state had decided on Independence.

d) Princely states covered one third of the land area of the British Indian Empire.

2. _____acts as a think tank of the Union Government.

a) NITI Aayog

b) Yojana Aayog

c) Election Commission of India

d) Ministry of External Affairs

3. Which set of the Countries belonged to the NATO Group?

a) Poland, Britain, Romania

b) USA, Czech Republic, France

c) Britain, France, west Germany

d) Spain, France, East Germany

4. Globalisation leads to each culture becoming

a) More Different

b) More Transparent

c) More Distinctive

d) More Different and Distinctive

5. Which factors contributed to Pakistan’s failure in building a stable democracy?

a) Dominance of the Military

b) Dominance of the clergy

c) Dominance of the landowning aristocracy

d) All of the above

6. Arab Spring began with_____

a) Russian Revolution

b) Tunisian Revolution

c) Egyptian Revolution

d)Syrian Revolution

7. ‘Choose the wrong statement:

a) Six- point proposal of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman for greater autonomy to East Pakistan.

b) India and Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in 1998.

c) SAFTA signed at the 7th SAARC Summit in Islamabad.

d) India and Bangladesh signed the Farakka Treaty for sharing of the Ganga waters in 1996.

8. In the decade of 1960’s, the Congress Party under the leadership of Indira

Gandhi was affected by_____

a) Violence

b) Defection

c) Internal conflicts

d) Censorship

9. _________Policy has been adopted by NITI Aayog.

a) Make in India

b) Made in India

c) Start-up India

d) Ayushman Bharat

10. First Gulf War was known as ______

a) Operation Infinite Reach

b) Operation Enduring Freedom

c) Operation Desert Storm

d) Operation Iraqi Freedom

.

.

.

.

.

For rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2021 from the links given below.

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021 PDF

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2021 PDF