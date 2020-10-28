CBSE Class 12th History Sample Paper 2021 PDF Released (With CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers): Download Now

CBSE Class 12th History Sample Paper 2021 PDF is available here for download along with its Marking Scheme. Students preparing for CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021 can download this sample paper and check the latest exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 History paper. Answers of the CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2021 are also available in the CBSE 12th History Marking Scheme 2021. Links to download CBSE 12th History Sample Paper 2021 and CBSE 12th History Marking Scheme 2021 are available at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2021:

Max. Marks: 80

General Instructions:

• Answer all the questions. Some questions have an internal choice. Marks are indicated against each question.This question paper comprises six sections.

• Section A: Question numbers 1 to 16 are objective type questions carrying 1 mark and should be answered in one word or one sentence each (Attempt any 15)

• Section B: Question numbers 17 to 19 are Case Based/ Source Based having Multiple Choice questions. Each question has 4 sub-parts. Attempt any three sub-parts from each question.

• Section C: Answer to questions carrying 3 marks (Question 20 to 23) should not exceed 100 words each.

• Section D: Answer to questions carrying 8 marks ( Question 24 to 26) should not exceed 350 words each.

• Section E: Question number 27 to 29 are Source-based questions carrying 5 marks each.

• Section F: Question number 30 is a Map question that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book.

Attempt any 15 questions.

Section A

1. Ancient Mesopotamian texts refer to copper coming from a place called

‘Magan’.Which place were they referring to?

2. Whom did Ashoka appoint to spread the message of dhamma?

3. Read the following information and mention the context in which the statement is connected-

“ Many Kushana rulers also adopted the title ‘ devaputra’ or ‘son of God’.”

4. Which among the following was a strategy adopted by the Brahmanas to enforce the varna order?

A) assert that varna order was a human creation

B) advised kings to punish those who violated these norms

C) persuaded people that their status was determined by Birth

D) persuaded people that their status was determined by occupations they practised.

5. Look at the given image and state what does the symbol of ‘stupa’ stand for?

Question For Visually Impaired candidates only: In lieu of Question number 5. Which of the following was a non-Buddhist symbol used to decorate stupa:

A) Shalabhanjika

B)Wheel

C) Stupa

D) Tree

6. Correct the following statement and rewrite it:

According to Jainism, asceticism and the middle path are required to free oneself from the cycle of Karma.

7. Identify the Bhakti tradition which favoured widow remarriage.

A) Alvars

B) Nayanars

C) Lingayats

D) Siddhas

8. What is the source to know about the Virashaiva tradition in Karnataka?

9. Differentiate between ‘Nayaks’ and the ‘Amara-nayakas’.

10. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): Archaeologists suggest that in the north-eastern corner of the urban

core rich traders lived.

Reason (R): Numerous tombs, mosques, and fine Chinese porcelain have been found here.

A) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R)is the correct explanation of (A)

B) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

C) (A) is correct, but (R) is not correct

D) (R) is correct, but (A) is not correct

For rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 History Marking Scheme 2021

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12th History Sample Paper 2021 PDF

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12th History Marking Scheme 2021 PDF