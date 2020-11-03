CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2021 (PDF): Download Now!

CBSE: Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021. Both these resources are important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021. The links to download both these resources are given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2021:

Q1. Interval Training is used for developing

a. Flexibility

b. Agility

c. Endurance

d. Speed

Answer:

c. Endurance

OR

Resistance ability against fatigue is called

a. Strength

b. Speed

c. Endurance

d. Agility

Answer:

c. Endurance

Q2. Acceleration of an object will increase as the net force increases depending on its

a. Density

b. Mass

c. Shape

d. Volume

Answer:

b. mass

Q3. Physiological factor determining speed:

a. Explosive strength

b. Body weight

c. Muscle composition

d. Both a) & c)

Answer:

d. Both a & c

OR

________________ bone comes out of socket in hip dislocation.

a. Femur

b. Humerus

c. Tibia

d. Fibula

Answer:

a. Femur

Q4. The word Meso in Mesomorph is related to

a. Fat

b. Lean

c. Muscular

d. None of the above

Answer:

c. muscular

Q5. A pattern of disobedience can be observed in children suffering from

a. ODD

b. ADHD

c. OCD

d. SPD

Answer:

b. ODD

Q6. What is Bye?

a. It’s a method of drawing fixture.

b. Point system for team games.

c. Advantage given to a team to not to play in initial round.

d. Placing of teams according to previous performance.

Answer:

c. Advantage given to a team to not play in initial round.

Q7. Dislocation is related to

a. Bone injury

b. Skin Injury

c. Muscular Injury

d. Joint injury

Answer:

d. Joint injury

OR

Fracture where a part of broken bone enters another bone

a. Simple fracture

b. Compound fracture

c. Impacted fracture

d. Green stick fracture

Answer:

c. Impacted fracture

Q8. Ability to achieve maximum speed from stationary position is called______________?

a. Speed endurance

b. Acceleration ability

c. Locomotors ability

d. Movement speed

Answer:

b. Acceleration ability

Q9. What is the value placed for Male in VO2 MAX formula?

a. 1

b. 0

c. 0.85

d. 0.72

Answer:

a. 1

Q 10. One of the possible causes for Obesity could be?

a. Heredity

b. Excessive eating

c. Fast metabolism

d. Both a) & b)

Answer:

d. Both a & b

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

For the rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021 from the links given below

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2021

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021