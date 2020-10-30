CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Biotechnology Board Exam 2021 (with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme)

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Marking Scheme 2021 for upcoming CBSE board exam 2021 preparation. CBSE has recently released Sample Paper for Biotechnology & other subjects. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology board exam 2021 are advised to download & study these resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology board exam 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2021:

Time: 3 Hours, Maximum Marks: 70

General Instructions:

(i) All questions are compulsory.

(ii) The question paper has four sections: Section A, Section B, Section C and

Section. There are 33 questions. All questions are compulsory.

(iii) Section A has 14 questions of 1 marks each and two case –based questions, Section B has 9 questions of 2 marks each, Section C has 5 questions of 3 marks each, and Section D has 3 questions of 5 marks each.

(iv) There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in a few questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

(v) Wherever necessary, neatly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

SECTION A

1. What is a shuttle vector?

2. Name the amino acids involved in the catalytic triad that regulates charge -relay system in the enzyme Chymotrypsin?

3. Specify one advantage of developing vectors based on M13.

4. On which chromosome in humans, is the genetic defect for the Huntington disease located?

5. Name the red algae from which agar is obtained.

6. What is RFLP?

7. What are nutraceutical proteins?

8. What is the disadvantage of using primary animal culture as compared to secondary culture?

9. Counting genes and predicting their presence have proved to be laden with inaccuracies. Give reasons.

10. Which technique is used to confirm the detection of Sickle cell anaemia? Who developed this technique?

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2021 PDF

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Marking Scheme 2021 PDF