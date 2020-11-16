CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Marking Scheme 2021 With CBSE Class 12th English (Elective) Sample Paper

CBSE: Download CBSE 12th English (Elective) Marking Scheme 2021 along with CBSE 12th English (Elective) Sample Paper 2021. CBSE Class 12 Students preparing for upcoming CBSE 12th English (Elective) board exam 2021 are advised to thoroughly study these resources to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE 12th English Board board exam 2021.

Also Check: Deleted CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th & CBSE Board Exams 2021 Updates

CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Marking Scheme 2021:

General Instructions:

1. The answers given below are suggestive. Give credit to the students if they have made a relevant point which may not have been included in the answers listed below.

2. No marks may be deducted for exceeding word limit.

3. Suggested break up of marks has been indicated against each question. Award marks

accordingly.

Time allowed: 3 hours, Maximum Marks: 80

Part (A) – Objective

Q1. On the basis of your reading of the above excerpt, answer the following questions briefly.

i. showed no enthusiasm

ii. Dream States

iii. He felt that the book explained nothing

iv. The man with the white face looked anxious.

v. The man’s dream was about an alien.

vi. It was a dream which wasn’t clear

vii. He didn’t want to talk about his dream

viii. Give much importance to the science behind dreams

ix. emaciated

x. vivid

xi. he stayed silent for some time as if he searched for words.

xii. I pretended to read.

xiii. hold out or put forward

xiv. c) dreary

xv. b) Future

Q2. Read the poem and answer the questions given below:

i. Sadness and pride

ii. War

iii. III and IV

iv. they belch forth death

v. I, II, III & IV

Q3A i. Official Records

ii. Decreased over the years

iii. Old age and shortage of work

iv. A slight increase in the number of domesticated Elephants

v. Lowlands of Nepal

.

.

.

.

.

.

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Marking Scheme 2021

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Sample Paper 2021