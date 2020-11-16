CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Marking Scheme 2021 With CBSE Class 12th English (Elective) Sample Paper

CBSE: Download CBSE 12th English (Elective) Marking Scheme 2021 along with CBSE 12th English (Elective) Sample Paper 2021. CBSE Class 12 Students preparing for upcoming CBSE 12th English (Elective) board exam 2021 are advised to thoroughly study these resources to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE 12th English Board board exam 2021.
CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Marking Scheme 2021:
General Instructions:
1. The answers given below are suggestive. Give credit to the students if they have made a relevant point which may not have been included in the answers listed below.
2. No marks may be deducted for exceeding word limit.
3. Suggested break up of marks has been indicated against each question. Award marks
accordingly.
Time allowed: 3 hours, Maximum Marks: 80
Part (A) – Objective
Q1. On the basis of your reading of the above excerpt, answer the following questions briefly.
i. showed no enthusiasm
ii. Dream States
iii. He felt that the book explained nothing
iv. The man with the white face looked anxious.
v. The man’s dream was about an alien.
vi. It was a dream which wasn’t clear
vii. He didn’t want to talk about his dream
viii. Give much importance to the science behind dreams
ix. emaciated
x. vivid
xi. he stayed silent for some time as if he searched for words.
xii. I pretended to read.
xiii. hold out or put forward
xiv. c) dreary
xv. b) Future
Q2. Read the poem and answer the questions given below:
i. Sadness and pride
ii. War
iii. III and IV
iv. they belch forth death
v. I, II, III & IV
Q3A i. Official Records
ii. Decreased over the years
iii. Old age and shortage of work
iv. A slight increase in the number of domesticated Elephants
v. Lowlands of Nepal
