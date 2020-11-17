CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2021 With CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12th Economics Marking Scheme 2021 is available here along with the latest CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021. Answers to all the questions of the latest CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021 are explained with the help of CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2021. With the help of CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme, students can easily understand the right way of writing answers in the exam. Students should study, CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2021 and CBSE Class 12th Economics Sample Paper 2021, simultaneously, for better understanding.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2021

Part A - Macro Economics

1. Inventory is a ...................concept whereas the change in inventory is a ...................... concept. (Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

a. stock, flow

b. flow, stock

c. stock, stock

d. flow, flow

Answer: a. stock, flow

Or

If in an economy the value of Net Factor Income from Abroad is ₹ 200 crores and the value of Factor Income to Abroad is ₹ 40 crores. Identify the value of Factor Income from Abroad. (Choose the correct alternative)

a) ₹ 200 crores

b) ₹ 160 crores

c) ₹ 240 crores

d) ₹ 180 crores

Answer: ₹ 240 crores

2. In the present COVID-19 times, many economists have raised their concerns that Indian economy may have to face a deflationary situation, due to reduced economic activities in the country. Suppose you are a member of the high powered committee constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). You have suggested that as the supervisor of commercial banks, ................ (restriction/release) of the money supply be ensured, by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Choose the correct alternative)

Answer: release

3. Supply of money refers to……................. (Choose the correct alternative)

a. currency held by the public

b. currency held by Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

c. currency held by the public and demand deposits with commercial banks

d. currency held in the government account

Answer: c. currency held by the public and demand deposits with commercial banks.

4. Identify the correct pair of formula from the following column I and II: (Choose the correct alternative)

Column I Column II A Current Account Surplus i Receipts < Payments B Current Account Surplus ii Receipts > Payments C Balance Current Account iii Receipts ≠ Payments D Current Account Deficit iv Receipts ≤ Payments

Alternatives:

a) A - i b) B - ii c) C - iii d) D - iv

Answer: b. B-ii.

For rest of the questions and answers:

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2021

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021