CBSE Class 12th Sample Paper for Sociology Board Exam 2021 (With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme)

CBSE has recently released CBSE Class 12th Sociology Sample Paper 2021 along with CBSE Class 12th Sociology Marking Scheme. The latest CBSE Sample Papers, issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are one of the essential resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021. The links to download Sample Paper & Marking Scheme for CBSE 12th Sociology subject are available at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12th Sociology Sample Paper 2021:

TIME: 3 HOURS, M.M.: 80 MARKS

General Instructions

1. The question paper is divided into four sections.

2. There are 35 questions in all. All questions are compulsory.

3. Section A includes question No. 1-16. These are objective type questions.

4. Section B includes question No. 17-25. These are very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 30 words.

5. Section C includes question No. 26-32. These are short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 80 words. Question no. 26 and 27 are case based questions with 4 parts each carrying 1 mark, making the questions of 4 marks each.

6. Section D includes question No. 33-35. They are long answer type questions carrying 6 marks each.

Answer to each question should not exceed 200 words each. Question no 35 is to be answered with the help of the passage given.

SECTION-A

1. Very few people who relax on their day off realise that this holiday is the outcome of a long struggle by workers. That the work-day should not exceed eight hours, that men and women should be paid equally for doing the same work, that workers are entitled to social security and pension, has not come about automatically.______________have shaped the world we live in and continue to do so.

a) Social movements

b) dialogue

c) public conference

d) confrontation

2. An average work day has 10-12 hours and it is not uncommon for employees to stay overnight in the office (known as a ‘night out’), when faced with a project deadline. Long working hours are central to the industry’s ‘work culture’. This phenomenon is referred to as_______in IT sector.

3. Who are these women you give such names to? Whose womb did you take your birth in? Who carried the killing burden of you for nine months? Who was the saint who made you the light in her eye, _______ wrote these lines.

4. A) The land reforms took away rights from the erstwhile claimants, the upper castes who were in the sense that they played no part in the agricultural economy other than claiming their rent.

a) Tenants b) Absentee landlords

c) Dominant caste

d) Political leaders

OR

4. B) Mark the statement as true or false.

Indian independence in 1947 marked a big and complete break with the colonial past.

5. “The theory of Demographic Transition suggests that population growth is linked to overall levels of economic development and that every society follows a typical pattern of development related population growth.”

Choose the incorrect statement about Demographic Transition Theory.

a) The growth rate in phase I and phase II are high.

b) The growth rate in phase II is high due to low death rate.

c) The growth rate in phase I and phase III are low.

d) The growth rate in phase III is approximately same as in phase I.

6. “The argument for a tribe-caste distinction was founded on an assumed cultural difference between Hindu castes, with their beliefs in purity and pollution and hierarchical integration, and ‘animist’ tribals with their more egalitarian and kinship-based modes of social organisation.”

Which of the following is not a characteristic of tribal communities?

a) Egalitarian organisation

b) Kinship based mode of social organisation

c) Animists

d) Organised religion

7. “Peasant movements or agrarian struggles have taken place from pre-colonial days. Some of these issues under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi became partially linked to the Independence movement.”

A nation-wide non-tax campaign that took place in Surat in 1928, as a part of the non-cooperative movement is referred to as _____.

8. Mark the statement as true or false.

Karl Marx propounded the convergence thesis? 9. Mark the statement as true or false.

The religious or cultural minorities are politically vulnerable, irrespective of their economic or social position.

10. Social inequality is not the outcome of ______ differences between people, but is produced by the society in which they live.

