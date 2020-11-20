CBSE Class 12 History Marking Scheme 2021 Released: Download With CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2021

CBSE: Get CBSE Class 12 History Marking Scheme 2021 along with CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2021. These resources are based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 and are important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 of History subject.

CBSE Class 12 History Marking Scheme 2021:

Section A

1. Ancient Mesopotamian texts refer to copper coming from a place called ‘Magan’.Which place were they referring to?

Answer:

Magan refers to Oman .

Theme -1 page 13

2. Whom did Ashoka appoint to spread the message of dhamma?

Answer:

Appointed special officers called dhamma mahamatta.

Theme - 2 page 34

3. Read the following information and mention the context in which the statement is connected- “ Many Kushana rulers also adopted the title ‘ devaputra’ or ‘son of God’.”

Answer:

Divine kings

Theme -2 page 36

4. Which among the following was a strategy adopted by the Brahmanas to enforce the varna order?

A) assert that varna order was a human creation

B) advised kings to punish those who violated these norms

C) persuaded people that their status was determined by Birth

D) persuaded people that their status was determined by occupations they practised.

Answer:

C) persuaded people that their status was determined by birth

Theme -3 page 61

5. Look at the given image and state what does the symbol of ‘stupa’ stand for?

https://www.jagranjosh.com/imported/images/E/Articles/cbse-12th-History-Sample-Paper-2021-PDF-Q-5.jpg

Stupa stands for mahaparinibbana.

Theme- 4 page 100

Question For Visually Impaired candidates only: In lieu of Question number 5. Which of the following was a non-Buddhist symbol used to decorate stupa:

A) Shalabhanjika

B)Wheel

C) Stupa

D) Tree

Answer:

A) Shalabhanjika

Theme- 4 page 101

6. Correct the following statement and rewrite it:

According to Jainism, asceticism and the middle path are required to free oneself from the cycle of Karma.

Answer:

According to Jainism, asceticism and the penance are required to free oneself from the cycle of Karma.

Theme- 4 page 88

7. Identify the Bhakti tradition which favoured widow remarriage.

A) Alvars

B) Nayanars

C) Lingayats

D) Siddhas

Answer:

C) Lingayats

Theme -6 page 147

8. What is the source to know about the Virashaiva tradition in Karnataka?

Answer:

Our understanding of the Virashaiva tradition is derived from vachanas (literally, sayings) composed in Kannada by women and men who joined the movement.

Theme- 6 Page 147

9. Differentiate between ‘Nayaks’ and the ‘Amara-nayakas’.

Answer:

Nayakas were military chiefs who usually controlled forts and had armed supporters. These chiefs often moved from one area to another. The amara-nayakas were military commanders who were given territories to govern by the raya.

Theme-7 Page 175

