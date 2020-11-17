CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates, Revised CBSE Syllabus, Sample Paper: Check Latest Updates & Get Important Resources

CBSE: Check latest updates about CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet, revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 & CBSE Sample Papers for 10th & 12th. No official updates regarding CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet has been announced yet by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Many speculations have been made by many experts and media houses that CBSE might delay the board exams. However, some other experts are suggesting that no delay in exam dates of CBSE board exams 2021 is expected and the exam might start from mid of February 2021 or first week of March 2021.

As per the recent update, CBSE has already started preparations for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021. You can check more details about this news from the link given below

Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 Updates:

CBSE has cut the 30% syllabus for the CBSE academic session 2020-21 in July. You can check details about deleted topics of 9th, 10, 11th & 12th from the link given below

Speculations have been made that CBSE might further reduce the syllabus for upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021. You can check complete details about this news from the link given below

New CBSE Sample Papers 2021: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021:

CBSE has recently released CBSE Sample Papers 2021 for 10th & 12th (based on new CBSE Syllabus). These are the most important resources for the students preparing for upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. Students can access these CBSE Sample Papers from the links given below

