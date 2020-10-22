CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021: Preparation To Conduct The Exams Started; Check Expected Seating Arrangement & Updates

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has started the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021 for 10th & 12th classes. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the board is chalking out a strategy to conduct exams while maintaining social distancing and other precautions to minimize any sort of risk. Due to this reason, the board has already started preparation.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Expected Seating Arrangement

According to a media report, 12 students might sit in a room and for this twelve benches and chairs will be made available in a room to maintain social distancing.

CBSE Has Sent SOP To All CBSE Schools:

The report further says that the board has sent SOP to all CBSE Schools.

CBSE is also seeking details from its affiliated schools about the area, the number of rooms, the capacity of rooms etc., so that proper planning can be done.

CBSE Will To Increase Number Of Examination Centers

In order to conduct CBSE board exams 2021 smoothly and safely the board will increase the number of examination centers. The information of all the CBSE examination centers will also be made available on Google Map so that students can easily track the location of CBSE examination centers.

Other Updates About CBSE Board Exams 2021:

Recently a lot of rumours were spreading around social media that the board has reduced the CBSE Syllabus by 50%. CBSE officials have confirmed that no such decision has been made. You can check more about this news from the link given below

CBSE has released new CBSE Sample Papers 2021 for 10th & 12th. These CBSE Sample Papers are based on reduced CBSE Syllabus 2021 and with the help these papers students can easily understand the difficulty level of the questions & examination pattern. You can access the latest CBSE Sample Papers 2021 from the links given below

