CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021: No Decision To Reduce CBSE Syllabus By 50%

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 by 50%. CBSE's media in-charge Rama Sharma told the media houses that no decision regarding reducing 50% CBSE Syllabus has been taken yet. However, CBSE is seeking opinions from all its affiliated schools regarding the same. CBSE Syllabus has already been reduced by 30%. Due to nationwide lockdown & COVID - 19 pandemic, the ongoing academic session has been affected. The revised CBSE Syllabus (reduced by 30%) was released on 7th July 2021. If you haven't checked the revised CBSE Syllabus then you can do so from the link given below

CBSE has also released CBSE Sample Paper 2021 along with CBSE Marking Scheme 2020-21. Applicable for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021, these CBSE Sample Papers are based on revised CBSE Syllabus and are the most important resource for students who are going to appear for CBSE board exams 2021.

Many students are also coming up with queries related to dates of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. No official announcement is made regarding CBSE board exams 2021. However, after observing the ongoing trends we can easily speculate that CBSE board exams 2021 might start from February onward like last year and no major delay is expected.

Class 10th & 12th students are advised to increase their pace for ongoing CBSE board exams 2021 preparation. Students are also advised to revise CBSE’ previous years papers & latest CBSE Sample Papers besides following the new CBSE Syllabus.

Students are also advised to prepare the complete CBSE Syllabus by December so that students can focus more on revision and practice. Students can also take help of important resources such as CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, CBSE Previous Year Papers etc., to enhance their level of preparation.

